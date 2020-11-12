Feminist groups in Mexico protest against police violence

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Members of feminist groups protested against police violence in Mexico City on Wednesday, two days after police opened fire to disperse a protest in Cancun.

The Cancun demonstrations called to draw attention to violence against women in the wake of the murder of 20-year-old Bianca Alvarado.

Eight people were wounded in that protest.

In today’s demonstration, protesters tried to reach the offices of the state in Cancun but they were blocked by an all-female team of riot police.

The police chief there has been suspended while authorities investigate the Cancun violence.

