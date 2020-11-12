Advertisement

Feminist groups in Mexico protest against police violence

The Cancun demonstrations called to draw attention to violence against women in the wake of the murder of 20-year-old Bianca Alvarado
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Members of feminist groups protested against police violence in Mexico City on Wednesday, two days after police opened fire to disperse a protest in Cancun.

Eight people were wounded in that protest.

In today’s demonstration, protesters tried to reach the offices of the state in Cancun but they were blocked by an all-female team of riot police.

The police chief there has been suspended while authorities investigate the Cancun violence.

