Free COVID-19 testing available at bridge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the pandemic continues to affect those who live on both sides of the border, some U.S. citizens and legal residents have to cross the bridge as a part of their commute to get to work.

As foot traffic gets into the country through the Gateway to the Americas National Bridge, they can see a curative station there. They provide free COVID testing for anyone interested.

Some work places are taking advantage of the opportunity, like the consulate general of Mexico in Laredo.

“The consulates in our experience, we have at the beginning of the pandemic a case and later another case, when we detect so early we avoid the dissemination of the virus in the consulate and since then we did not have any positive cases," said Juan Carlos Mendoza. "So we encourage the people to come and to take advantage and to take this as a preventative measure.”

Staff at the testing site say this is their busiest location across town as they see at least 200 people on a daily basis.

If you want to take advantage of this, the kiosk is open during the week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

