LISD offering flu shots to students

Thursday’s clinic will take place at the Zachry Softball complex from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then again from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is continuing its efforts to keep students safe from influenza this flu season.

On Thursday LISD will hold flu vaccine clinics for local students at the Zachry Softball complex from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then again from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you are not able to make it today, the initiative will continue on Tuesday, Nov. 17. At the same time at Veteran’s Field.

The next clinic will be on Wednesday at Trevino Magnet school and the final one will be on Thursday, Nov 19 at the Zachry Softball complex.

The school district is encouraging all parents to get their children vaccinated.

