Local addiction center expands services

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Millions of Americans battle drug addiction with many of them going untreated, but one local group has helped thousands over the past few decades and now they are offering even more help.

The AAMA Treatment Center is where mothers, daughters, fathers, and sons walk into each day to get outpatient treatment by taking medication that deters them from using hard substances so that they will eventually become self-sufficient.

They can also get family therapy, so they know they don’t have to walk this journey alone.

“Either you end up on the street, or you end up in jail, or you end up dead."

Liliana Jasso is only 32 years old, but she’s been battling drug addiction for 13 years. It started with marijuana and progressed to heroin.

“My worst day, I felt very bad. I was trying to find money for drugs, struggling, asking for money from relatives and stealing.”

She’s been in treatment at the Association for the Advancement of Mexican-Americans for three years, a treatment that she says saved her life.

“If I didn’t get in here, I would be in the streets.... I feel very proud of myself because I have already been working for two years.”

AAMA has served the Laredo community for 30 years, serving about 2,000 people a year.

On Wednesday, the clinic celebrated the expansion of its Concilio Hispano Libre treatment program to include case management and individual and family counseling for those overcoming substance use.

“Addiction is a family problem, and for so long sometimes the families go untreated or unhelped or unsupported," said Patrick Rocha, director of prevention and counseling. "We’ve expanded our facility to provide treatment services and counseling for the families of the loved ones that are coming to treatment.”

Juan Jose Gutierrez, age 31, knows firsthand that addiction is a family problem.

“I have family that died. They died from this [drug addiction]. My tio, my tia. They’ve gone through it.”

Juan Jose began using drugs when he was 16, escalating to heroin. He has now been in treatment for three years.

“We’re going to get through it," said Liliana. "I’m going to get through this.”

“Si el que quiere, puede.”

Liliana and Juan Jose are living proof that overcoming drug addiction is a team effort, which is exactly why AAMA wanted to expand its services.

Weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, drug education classes, and job placement opportunities are also available.

AAMA is located at 1205 East Hillside Road, and the services are free for most clients.

You can reach them at 728-0440.

