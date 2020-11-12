Advertisement

Mayor Saenz hopes to ease bridge restrictions before Thanksgiving

The mayor says he’s been in contact with the state’s senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz asking for their support
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -With Thanksgiving just a couple of weeks away, our local officials are pushing to lift restrictions at our ports of entry.

During a recent media briefing, Mayor Pete Saenz addressed the topic of re-opening the bridges.

Saenz says he’s been in contact with the state’s senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz asking for their support.

He says Laredo is ready to handle the reopening.

He also urges the public to shop locally and help boost up the economy.

It’s less than two weeks away before another decision is made on whether to lift the restrictions at the bridges.

Saenz says “I did speak to the counsel general here locally representing Mexico, Juan Carlos Mendoza, on the same thing. If he could impress on his Mexican authorities if they can consider opening at least here in Laredo.”

Saenz is hoping to open the bridges by November 21st of this year

According to the director of tourism in Nuevo Laredo, he claims the city is one of the least affected in Mexico by the closure because residents are staying in town to invest locally.

Mayor Saenz is asking the community to reach out to their state leaders to help with re-opening the bridges.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Roadhouse to offer free meal vouchers to veterans
Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Texas teacher accused of killing son while driving him to school
Officer Bryan Vicharelli
Laredo Police Officer arrested for DWI
Roberto Soliz, age 24
Alleged murder suspect wanted by Webb County Sheriff’s Office
File photo
Vehicle fire reported on Bob Bullock Loop

Latest News

LISD to hold drive-thru flu clinic
LISD offering flu shots to students
City discusses cemetery expansion
New cemetery proposal discussed while plots fill up
Young veteran shares his story
Young veteran shares his story
Possible chances of rain
Possible cold front by next week!