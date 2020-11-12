Mayor Saenz hopes to ease bridge restrictions before Thanksgiving

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -With Thanksgiving just a couple of weeks away, our local officials are pushing to lift restrictions at our ports of entry.

During a recent media briefing, Mayor Pete Saenz addressed the topic of re-opening the bridges.

Saenz says he’s been in contact with the state’s senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz asking for their support.

He says Laredo is ready to handle the reopening.

He also urges the public to shop locally and help boost up the economy.

It’s less than two weeks away before another decision is made on whether to lift the restrictions at the bridges.

Saenz says “I did speak to the counsel general here locally representing Mexico, Juan Carlos Mendoza, on the same thing. If he could impress on his Mexican authorities if they can consider opening at least here in Laredo.”

Saenz is hoping to open the bridges by November 21st of this year

According to the director of tourism in Nuevo Laredo, he claims the city is one of the least affected in Mexico by the closure because residents are staying in town to invest locally.

Mayor Saenz is asking the community to reach out to their state leaders to help with re-opening the bridges.

