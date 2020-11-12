Possible cold front by next week!

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s a new day, but the forecast all feels old! We are going to keep seeing upper 80-degree temperatures as we head into the weekend.

There is some good news; we are seeing signs of a potential cold front that is supposed to hit us Sunday night.

On Thursday we are going to start out in the high 60s and see a high of 87 degrees.

Not much is going to change for the next few days.

On Friday we are looking at a high of 86 as well as Saturday and Sunday.

We could even near the 90-degree temperatures on Sunday.

Now on Monday, we will start out in the low 60s and see a high of about 79 degrees which may not seem cold but it’s the start of something new.

By Monday evening, temperatures will dip down into the mid-50s, and then on Tuesday, we’ll see a high of 77.

Could we get colder as we head into the end of November? Only time will tell!

