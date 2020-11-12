Women’s City Club hosting fundraising raffle

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Women’s City Club is asking for the community to take part in its upcoming fundraiser taking place this weekend.

The nonprofit says the pandemic has drastically impacted its fundraising efforts; however, the group is still hard at work collecting funds for organizations in need.

This Saturday they will be hosting a drawing at the Laredo Country Club at 2 p.m.

Participants will have the chance to purchase a ticket for a worthy cause and win some prizes such as a $5,000 Gold card, a $1,000 H-E-B gift card, a smart TV and so much more.

If you are interested in purchasing a ticket you can call 956-763-9960 or 956-763-6779.

