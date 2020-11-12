Young veteran shares his story to community

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of our local veterans gave some of his time to us to share his story.

This Veterans Day, KGNS wanted to give recognition to all veterans who represent the countless amount of men and women who defend and secure our freedom each and every day.

Mark Mahaffy is one of the younger veterans, he’s 24 years old.

He knows he doesn’t look like the typical veteran and respects and honors those before him who gave their life in the battlefield.

“Those older veterans., they’re definitely very well respected by the younger generation of veterans. I haven’t really met any because they’re hard to recognize, but they’re real heroes.”

He served in the air force for four years, stationed in Francis Warren Air Force base in Cheyenne, Wyoming and now two years later he reflects on his journey.

“So you went straight out of high school?”

“Yes, I told a lot of people I was enlisting. The reaction I got was, ‘oh that must be scary.’”

He says it was always in his plans to serve and defend his country and wishes people wouldn’t consider fighting and defending for the country that has given so much as frightening.

“Who would you be if you didn’t join? Could you imagine that”

“I was always going to go… that was the way it was going to be,” said Mark. “For me to never have joined just doesn’t make sense.”

Joining the military made him feel closer to his country.

“It helped me understand better the United States of America and the many cultures and I experienced that as a veteran, and I enjoyed it and I feel like a lot more people could serve and become a veteran, and I do wish people were not so afraid.”

Mark shares his story in hopes to inspire a younger generation to enlist.

He says the military is a place where people of different backgrounds unite and become a team.

