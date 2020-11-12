Advertisement

Young veteran shares his story to community

Mark Mahaffy, a veteran at 24 years old, shares his story in hopes to inspire a younger generation to enlist.
By Barbara Campos
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of our local veterans gave some of his time to us to share his story.

This Veterans Day, KGNS wanted to give recognition to all veterans who represent the countless amount of men and women who defend and secure our freedom each and every day.

Mark Mahaffy is one of the younger veterans, he’s 24 years old.

He knows he doesn’t look like the typical veteran and respects and honors those before him who gave their life in the battlefield.

“Those older veterans., they’re definitely very well respected by the younger generation of veterans. I haven’t really met any because they’re hard to recognize, but they’re real heroes.”

He served in the air force for four years, stationed in Francis Warren Air Force base in Cheyenne, Wyoming and now two years later he reflects on his journey.

“So you went straight out of high school?”

“Yes, I told a lot of people I was enlisting. The reaction I got was, ‘oh that must be scary.’”

He says it was always in his plans to serve and defend his country and wishes people wouldn’t consider fighting and defending for the country that has given so much as frightening.

“Who would you be if you didn’t join? Could you imagine that”

“I was always going to go… that was the way it was going to be,” said Mark. “For me to never have joined just doesn’t make sense.”

Joining the military made him feel closer to his country.

“It helped me understand better the United States of America and the many cultures and I experienced that as a veteran, and I enjoyed it and I feel like a lot more people could serve and become a veteran, and I do wish people were not so afraid.”

Mark shares his story in hopes to inspire a younger generation to enlist.

He says the military is a place where people of different backgrounds unite and become a team.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Bryan Vicharelli
Laredo Police Officer arrested for DWI
Texas Roadhouse to offer free meal vouchers to veterans
Roberto Soliz, age 24
Alleged murder suspect wanted by Webb County Sheriff’s Office
Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Texas teacher accused of killing son while driving him to school
Police asking for community's help in locating women tied to theft
Police searching for women believed to be tied to theft

Latest News

AAMA Counseling Center
Local addiction center expands services
John Valls passes away at 95
Local World War II veteran passes away at 95
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
New cemetery proposal discussed while plots fill up
Veterans Day celebration
Community gathers downtown for veterans ceremony