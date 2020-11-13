Laredo Police to launch Click it or Ticket campaign

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Wearing a seatbelt reduces the risk of dying in a car crash by 45 percent and up to 60 percent if riding in a pick-up truck, that’s according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In an effort to save more lives on the roads, the Laredo Police Department is teaming up with the Texas Department of Public Safety as well as other law enforcement agencies to crack down on seatbelt use on the roads.

The Click it or Ticket Campaign begins on Nov. 16 and will run through Sunday, November 29th.

Police say this initiative is a vital component of TxDOT made possible through federally funded TxDOT traffic safety grants.

According to data released from the Texas Department of Transportation, 925 people who weren’t wearing seatbelts were killed in 2019 crashes on Texas roadways.

If you are caught not wearing a seatbelt while operating a motor vehicle, you may face a fine of up to $200.

Meanwhile, children younger than eight must be in a child safety seat or booster seat until they are taller than four feet and nine inches.

