Nanny arrested for allegedly giving kids melatonin

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A caretaker is facing charges after a mother discovered she was giving her children melatonin.

Laredo Police arrested Ramona Morales Bustos in the case on Wednesday, Nov 11.

The mother of two children contacted police after noticing that her kids were always asleep when she would get home from work.

As a result, the mother set up nanny cams and discovered that she was giving the kids snacks that contained melatonin without the mother’s consent.

After showing the evidence to investigators, police brought her in for questioning where she admitted to the crime.

Investigator Joe Baeza says parents should always be mindful about who you let take care of your kids.

“The children are ok, this particularly is indicative of how very careful you introduce someone into your home and giving children care, sometimes you do have these results. They think its ok, it goes against everything a child giver is supposed to do.”

Bustos was charged with child endangerment and taken to the county jail.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.