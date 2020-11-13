Advertisement

Zapata County Fire Chief nationally recognized

As Chief Juan J. Meza approaches his retirement this December, he received a Congressional certificate of recognition as well as a Certificate of Commendation from the U.S. Senate.
Nov. 13, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Forty eight years of service later, the Zapata County fire chief is nationally recognized.

As Chief Juan J. Meza approaches his retirement this December, he received a Congressional certificate of recognition on Thursday as well as a Certificate of Commendation from the U.S. Senate on October 20.

Congressman Henry Cuellar honored Chief Meza and presented the certificate to him.

In a previous interview with KGNS, Chief Meza had this to say.

“I’ve been doing it so long that it’s part of my life. This is my second home.... I think it’s time to give new, young blood time to come in.”

Chief Meza has about a month and a half of service, but we wish him all the best in his retirement.

