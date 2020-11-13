Zapata County Fire Chief nationally recognized
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Forty eight years of service later, the Zapata County fire chief is nationally recognized.
As Chief Juan J. Meza approaches his retirement this December, he received a Congressional certificate of recognition on Thursday as well as a Certificate of Commendation from the U.S. Senate on October 20.
Congressman Henry Cuellar honored Chief Meza and presented the certificate to him.
In a previous interview with KGNS, Chief Meza had this to say.
“I’ve been doing it so long that it’s part of my life. This is my second home.... I think it’s time to give new, young blood time to come in.”
Chief Meza has about a month and a half of service, but we wish him all the best in his retirement.
