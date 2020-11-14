Local store manager expresses concerns for downtown businesses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect businesses, even with the holiday shopping season right around the corner.

Downtown Laredo is usually an area that sees many shoppers from across the border during this time.

However, since there are still restrictions on non-essential travel, these businesses are not seeing the same foot traffic this year.

Convent Avenue in downtown Laredo is the main street that connects with the Laredo International Bridge 1, where many businesses lie.

During this time before the pandemic, stores were full of life.

The lead department manager from one of the stores on Convent named Fallas tells us how things used to be for them during holiday season.

“Last year, you have people outside waiting to open the store,” said Ericka.

She says that there are about eight stores open now on the street, all with limited store hours ever since the pandemic hit, some even closing.

“Right now I think 90 percent of stores are closed already here in downtown because of the pandemic.”

This has changed so much for Fallas, including inventory, leaving their store with less to offer because of the lack of customers.

“If you see right now, we don’t have that many customers. Yes, we have some locally, but we don’t have that much.”

Now with the international bridges still closed, it has affected their business even more, leaving them to depend on local shoppers only, but she says it’s still not as busy as before.

“We really hope the bridges open up.”

Ericka says 90% of their business was shoppers who came from Mexico and they really hope our ports of entry open up soon.

Earlier this week, Mayor Pete Saenz discussed the possibility of lifting the restrictions on the international bridges before the Thanksgiving holiday.

