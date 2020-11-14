Officials warn Thanksgiving could be COVID “super spreader”

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Health officials warn the community to be vigilant as the local COVID-19 active case count surpasses 1,000 and Thanksgiving approaches.

Health officials warn Thanksgiving could be a COVID-19 “super spreader” event.

During the COVID-19 media briefing, Laredo health director Richard Chamberlain touched on the negative impact large gatherings can have.

He explained that the current increase in cases could be a possible reflection of the large gatherings that happened during Halloween weekend.

He is asking for individuals not to make the same mistakes and not risk transmitting the virus to others.

Chamberlain suggests to only celebrate with people in your own household, no large gatherings and not to travel during this high level of COVID.

“We advise to not gather for Thanksgiving, keep it to your household members only. It is unfortunate and inconvenient as we all want to be with our loved ones over the holiday season. But we have to stay strong and not let COVID fatigue and not let COVID harm us.”

For the people who will disregard this safety tip, Chamberlain says:

- quarantine 14 days before the gathering, and get tested during your quarantine

- host your gathering outdoors

- wear a mask indoors and outdoors

- avoid physical contact, no hugs and kisses

- avoid potluck serving, have one person serve the food.

Again, these are just safety tips. Chamberlain’s official suggestion is to not have gatherings at all.

These warnings come as Texas became the first U.S. state with more than 1 million COVID-19 infections.

