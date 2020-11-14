UISD receives 22,000 rapid COVID tests

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local school district received over 22,000 rapid COVID-19 tests.

United ISD was approved by the state of Texas and the Texas Education Agency to become a test site, so as result they are now training their staff to administer the rapid tests.

These tests results will be available within 15 minutes and will be used on staff, students, and teachers.

“So each school, each department, will go back and have the ability to test their employees, and this test is only for students who are receiving on campus instruction," said Gloria Rendon. “Our employees and for individual students who are doing extracurricular activities. Twice a month, bi-monthly. The individual, the employees, individual teachers who when they start their rotation, and of course our students.”

The district is gearing up to put this plan into action at the beginning of December.

