Advertisement

Conn. mother charged with murder after 2 children shot, 1 fatally

By WFSB Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 1:50 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WFSB) - Police in Connecticut are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a high school student and left their younger sibling in critical condition.

Naomi Bell, 43, is charged with murder and criminal attempt to commit murder in relation to the shootings of her children, ages 15 and 7.

The crime took place Friday night at a home in Plymouth, Connecticut, and resulted in the death of the 15-year-old. The 7-year-old remains in critical condition at a children’s hospital in Hartford.

A third sibling was not home at the time.

“It’s pretty heartbreaking, and it’s sad how a family could do that,” neighbor Michael Feola said.

Bell is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Copyright 2020 WFSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramona Morales Bustos
Nanny arrested for allegedly giving kids melatonin
Railroad construction breaks ground
Ground breaks on construction for new railroad
UISD staff trains to administer COVID rapid tests
UISD receives 22,000 rapid COVID tests
Officials warn Thanksgiving could be COVID super spreader
Officials warn Thanksgiving could be COVID “super spreader”
Concern for downtown businesses
Local store manager expresses concerns for downtown businesses

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden waves as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in...
Biden advisers to meet vaccine firms as Trump stalls handoff
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, a worker counts Milwaukee County ballots at Central...
Poll workers contract virus, but Election Day link unclear
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won’t concede
Los Angeles Dodgers former manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda attends a news conference at...
Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Lasorda hospitalized in ICU
President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Violent clashes in DC after Trump backers' election protest