City extends COVID-19 utilities relief program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city is continuing to help those who may be facing financial woes due to the ongoing pandemic.

The City of Laredo has also expanded its COVID-19 utilities relief program.

Utility account holders and heads of households experiencing financial hardships such as loss of work or income and medical hardships due to virus can apply either online or in-person and should include a copy of their water bill.

Proof of hardship is required.

This program provides up to $125 per month of utilities financial relief on residential meter accounts.

