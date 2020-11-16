Advertisement

Cool Autumn breeze

Still no sign of winter-like temperatures
Nice cool breeze bringing temperatures down
Nice cool breeze bringing temperatures down(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a warm weekend, we are finally starting to see some relief in temperatures.

On Monday we’ll start our day in the low 50s and see a high of about 79 degrees.

We’ll keep the safe forecast for the next few days with cool nights and nice and breezy days.

Now once we get into Thursday, things will start to warm up again into the low 80s.

On Thursday we are looking at a high of 83 degrees, 82 on Friday, and 84 on Saturday.

So it looks like another warm weekend ahead of us.

We are almost a week away from Thanksgiving and it looks like we are nowhere near winter conditions; however, with temperatures like these, there’s not much to complain about.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad construction breaks ground
Ground breaks on construction for new railroad
Ramona Morales Bustos
Nanny arrested for allegedly giving kids melatonin
Water maintenance project to disrupt service in central Laredo
Officials warn Thanksgiving could be COVID super spreader
Officials warn Thanksgiving could be COVID “super spreader”
File photo: Doctor Francisco Peña
Doctor and former mayor of Rio Bravo passes away

Latest News

Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Seven
Crews to pick up bulky trash in District Two
Harmony Public Schools
Harmony Public Schools offering rapid tests to students and staff
File photo: City extends utilities relief program
City extends COVID-19 utilities relief program
File photo: Grab and go meals
LISD providing super meals to local students
File photo: Doctor Francisco Peña
Doctor and former mayor of Rio Bravo passes away