Cool Autumn breeze

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a warm weekend, we are finally starting to see some relief in temperatures.

On Monday we’ll start our day in the low 50s and see a high of about 79 degrees.

We’ll keep the safe forecast for the next few days with cool nights and nice and breezy days.

Now once we get into Thursday, things will start to warm up again into the low 80s.

On Thursday we are looking at a high of 83 degrees, 82 on Friday, and 84 on Saturday.

So it looks like another warm weekend ahead of us.

We are almost a week away from Thanksgiving and it looks like we are nowhere near winter conditions; however, with temperatures like these, there’s not much to complain about.

