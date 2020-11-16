Crews to pick up bulky trash in District Two

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents in District Two who are looking to get rid of any unwanted rubbish will have a chance to do so this week.

On Wednesday, the City of Laredo and District Two Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez will be hosting a free brush and bulky trash pick up in south Laredo.

Crews will be out picking up furniture, mattresses, and household appliances.

All items must be outside on the curb no later than 7 a.m.

For more information, you can call the Solid Waste Services Department at (956) 796-1098.

