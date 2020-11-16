Doctor and former mayor of Rio Bravo passes away

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Doctor Francisco Peña passed away over the weekend.

While details surrounding his death have not been officially released, we’re told that the family physician turned politician had suffered a decline in health over the past year after a recent heart procedure.

Dr. Peña also served as a U.S. Veteran, was chief of staff at the Laredo Medical Center, and taught at Lamar Middle School.

As news of Dr. Peña’s passing circulates around the medical community, an outpouring of condolences is coming forward.

Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa says, “Dr. Peña dedicated his entire life to healing. He started out as an educator and put himself through medical school. His main focus was to assure that south Laredo had access to medical care and he was one of the first physicians to build his clinic in south Laredo. His friends and the medical community will miss him.”

