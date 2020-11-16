Advertisement

Harmony Public Schools offering rapid tests to students and staff

The tests will be administered using a nasal swab from the front area of the nostril and will provide results in 15 minutes
Harmony Public Schools
Harmony Public Schools(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local charter school is making sure its students and staff are safe from the coronavirus.

Starting on Monday, Harmony Public Schools Laredo Campuses will be offering free rapid tests for staff and students who show symptoms of COVID-19 while on campus.

Students must have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian.

The tests will be administered using a nasal swab from the front area of the nostril and will provide results in 15 minutes.

For more information on campus testing, Harmony parents, and staff are encouraged to contact their prospective Harmony campus.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad construction breaks ground
Ground breaks on construction for new railroad
Ramona Morales Bustos
Nanny arrested for allegedly giving kids melatonin
Water maintenance project to disrupt service in central Laredo
Officials warn Thanksgiving could be COVID super spreader
Officials warn Thanksgiving could be COVID “super spreader”
File photo: Doctor Francisco Peña
Doctor and former mayor of Rio Bravo passes away

Latest News

Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Seven
Crews to pick up bulky trash in District Two
File photo: City extends utilities relief program
City extends COVID-19 utilities relief program
File photo: Grab and go meals
LISD providing super meals to local students
File photo: Doctor Francisco Peña
Doctor and former mayor of Rio Bravo passes away