Harmony Public Schools offering rapid tests to students and staff

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local charter school is making sure its students and staff are safe from the coronavirus.

Starting on Monday, Harmony Public Schools Laredo Campuses will be offering free rapid tests for staff and students who show symptoms of COVID-19 while on campus.

Students must have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian.

The tests will be administered using a nasal swab from the front area of the nostril and will provide results in 15 minutes.

For more information on campus testing, Harmony parents, and staff are encouraged to contact their prospective Harmony campus.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.