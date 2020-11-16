Advertisement

LISD providing super meals to local students

Parents will be able to pick up the meals for their children without having the child present; however, they must show proof of ID
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Independent School District will be providing grab n go supper meals for all students and children from ages one to 18 years old.

Starting today from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Daiches Elementary, D.D. Hachar Elementary, Farias elementary, MacDonell Elementary, and Sanchez Ochoa Elementary will be offering meals.

The Laredo ISD Child Nutrition Program will continue to provide nutritious meals at curbside until deemed necessary.

