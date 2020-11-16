LISD providing super meals to local students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Independent School District will be providing grab n go supper meals for all students and children from ages one to 18 years old.

Starting today from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Daiches Elementary, D.D. Hachar Elementary, Farias elementary, MacDonell Elementary, and Sanchez Ochoa Elementary will be offering meals.

Parents will be able to pick up the meals for their children without having the child present; however, they must show proof of ID.

The Laredo ISD Child Nutrition Program will continue to provide nutritious meals at curbside until deemed necessary.

