Local grocery store begins placing limits on essential items

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With COVID-19 cases surging as we inch our way closer to the holiday season, lots of people are beginning to combine both grocery shopping and shopping for essential items, such as disinfectant supplies and even toilet paper.

This, of course, could cause problems in the supply and demand of these items.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year where many families gather to enjoy a big feast; however, the trip to the grocery store can get pretty busy in the days leading up to turkey day.

With the coronavirus still lingering, shoppers might come across what was seen during the early days of the pandemic.

High Demand (KGNS)

You may have seen these signs and can expect to continue to see them through the holiday season.

While you’re out trying to do some grocery shopping for your Thanksgiving dinner, surprisingly turkeys and pecan pies are not what will be limited to buyers.

One of our local grocery stores, H-E-B, is focusing on items such as toilet paper, paper towels, disinfecting sprays, wipes, and rubbing alcohol to limit customers to buying only two of each, some with the exception of four.

This order was once lifted, but the limit came back into effect late October and it’s making shoppers find alternative ways to provide for their dinner celebrations.

“We have to cater to people and we have limits on waters and I have to stock up on different items and go store to store,” said Rodrigo Ornelas, a local grocery shopper.

Some say the pandemic is making them prepare earlier than usual for their dinners in an effort to beat the holiday rush.

When shopping for your holiday groceries, experts say it’s smart to shop early and avoid the crowds to stay safe from the virus.

H-E-B, along with other grocery stores across the state and nation, have begun placing these limitations on items to avoid having the same shortages we saw earlier this year.

However, they do tell us it’s only temporary.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.