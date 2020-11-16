Advertisement

Mayor Saenz says the odds of lifting bridge restrictions are slim

At last checked, the mayor was shooting to have our ports of entry fully operational by Nov. 21.
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz speaks during media briefing
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz speaks during media briefing(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As the number of coronavirus cases continue to surge, Laredo’s Mayor Pete Saenz continues to push for our ports of entry to reopen on Nov. 21 which is this Saturday.

That’s the day that was given by the federal government as to when our bridges could open; however, it’s not looking like they will adhere to this date after all.

While many in the business community are pushing for the bridges to open to help save the local economy, Mayor Saenz says chances of that are looking slim.

Saenz says they have been pushing for the bridges to re-open for months now but with more active cases, the odds of that happening are slimmer.

The mayor goes on to say that he is hopeful that they can make things better if they follow certain measures.

Mayor Saenz says he’s reached out to Senator Ted Cruz and John Cornyn for their support on lifting the travel restrictions.

