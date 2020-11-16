Municipal pools open to the public

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Summer might be over, but the city is allowing residents to take a dip in the pools.

Starting on Monday, Nov. 16 two municipal heated pools will be open to the public.

The Inner-City Pool located at 202 West Plum and the Reverend Deacon Leonel and Irma San Miguel Pool will be open.

You can register online for a class in water aerobics or for lap swimming.

The cost is $30 a month for either class.

You can register here.

Although the pools are open, there will be several rules put in place due to COVID-19.

Swimmers will have their temperature checked before entry, they will need to wear a facemask when they are out of the water, and they must practice social distancing at all times.

If you’re looking for more information about the pool’s opening, you can contact the City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Aquatic Division at 956-794-1765.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.