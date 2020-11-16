Nuevo Laredo reports 2,683 cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials across the border are seeing an increase in coronavirus cases as well as deaths.

As of Sunday, Nuevo Laredo has confirmed a total of 2,683 positive cases with 130 currently active.

A couple of residents also lost their battle over the weekend which puts their death toll at 325.

So far, 47 cases are pending, and 2,228 residents have recovered.

The state of Tamaulipas is reported 34,001 cases.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.