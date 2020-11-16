Advertisement

Prep your holiday dinner with this Thanksgiving 101 guide

The National Turkey Federation provides newbie, step-by-step instructions on how to prepare and cook your own Thanksgiving dinner for those staying socially distanced for the upcoming holiday.
Thanksgiving 101 guide
Thanksgiving 101 guide(KGNS)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The increase in COVID-19 cases means many folks are winging it for the first time this Thanksgiving, tackling the turkey and sides on their own.

Enter the National Turkey Federation with its “Thanksgiving 101” guide.

You’ll find newbie, step-by-step instructions on how to prepare and cook your main course, and all the dish on side dishes.

You can check it out by clicking here.

