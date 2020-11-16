Sheriff’s deputies find drugs hidden inside batteries

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after authorities find three loads of drugs hidden inside batteries.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 2:45 when deputies with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford pick up truck at the intersection of McPherson Road and Liberty Loop.

During questioning, the deputy could see a handgun hidden between the driver’s seat and center console.

A canine unit was brought in to search three batteries that were located in the backseat of the car.

As a result, deputies seized 36 packages of crystal meth and cocaine which had an estimated street value of $272,000.

The driver, Homero Natividad Sena, 39 was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

