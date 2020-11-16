Advertisement

Water maintenance project to disrupt service in central Laredo

2400 block of East Frost, East Plum Street to be without water service
(WSAZ)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A central Laredo neighborhood will temporarily be without water on Monday.

The City of Laredo Utilities Department will be replacing the water valves at the intersection of North Martin Street and East Frost.

During this time, water services will be affected from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The areas affected will be the 2400 block of East Frost, East Plum, and the 33100 block of Martin.

Residents should not be alarmed if they notice issues with their services.

