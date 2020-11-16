Water maintenance project to disrupt service in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A central Laredo neighborhood will temporarily be without water on Monday.

The City of Laredo Utilities Department will be replacing the water valves at the intersection of North Martin Street and East Frost.

During this time, water services will be affected from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The areas affected will be the 2400 block of East Frost, East Plum, and the 33100 block of Martin.

Residents should not be alarmed if they notice issues with their services.

