Webb County Tax Office reopens after COVID outbreak

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After several days of being forced to close their doors because of a COVID infection, the county’s tax office re-opens their doors to the public.

As you can imagine, long lines greeted people needing to conduct business at the office.

Everything from paying taxes to renewing vehicle registrations, people were anxious to get their business done.

Some people complained there wasn’t enough help to guide the lines, and while online services weren’t affected, one lady KGNS spoke to says some people just don’t have ready access to the technology.

Despite the long lines in the end, most people we spoke to were just relieved they could finally get their business done.

