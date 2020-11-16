Advertisement

White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michiganders to “rise up” against new health restrictions.

“The only way this stops is if people rise up,” Atlas tweeted on Sunday. “You get what you accept.”

Atlas added the hashtags “FreedomMatters” and “StepUp.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is instituting a three-week pause on high-risk activities. Atlas tweeted shortly after the measures were announced.

Whitmer said she’s following the advice of medical experts as U.S. coronavirus cases top 11 million.

Atlas' tweet is likely to increase tension between the White House and the Democratic governor, who was the target of a recent kidnapping plot.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called Atlas' comment “disappointing” and “irresponsible.”

Atlas later tweeted: “Hey. I NEVER was talking at all about violence. People vote, people peacefully protest. NEVER would I endorse or incite violence. NEVER!!”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Railroad construction breaks ground
Ground breaks on construction for new railroad
Ramona Morales Bustos
Nanny arrested for allegedly giving kids melatonin
Water maintenance project to disrupt service in central Laredo
Officials warn Thanksgiving could be COVID super spreader
Officials warn Thanksgiving could be COVID “super spreader”
File photo: Doctor Francisco Peña
Doctor and former mayor of Rio Bravo passes away

Latest News

The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to...
About 90K sex abuse claims filed in Boy Scouts bankruptcy
Solid Waste Department to collect bulky trash in District Seven
Crews to pick up bulky trash in District Two
Harmony Public Schools
Harmony Public Schools offering rapid tests to students and staff
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Internal email reveals 65 virus cases among WHO Geneva staff
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests