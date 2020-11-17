Agents arrest man accused of sex crimes against children
Records revealed Abel Joel Vasquez-Armas had prior convictions out of New Braunfels for sexual assault of a child
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Guatemalan National with a history of sex crimes against children is arrested by federal agents.
The incident happened on Nov. 14 when Border Patrol agents in Hebbronville apprehended a large group of individuals near southeast Hebbronville.
All of the individuals were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. including 26-year-old Abel Joel Vasquez-Armas.
A record check revealed that Vasquez-Armas had been arrested in New Braunfels back in 2018 for sexual assault of a child and was deported from the U.S. in 2019.
Vasquez-Armas was held by the U.S. Border Patrol pending prosecution of his immigration violations.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.