Agents arrest man accused of sex crimes against children

Records revealed Abel Joel Vasquez-Armas had prior convictions out of New Braunfels for sexual assault of a child
Abel Joel Vasquez-Armas, 26
Abel Joel Vasquez-Armas, 26(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Guatemalan National with a history of sex crimes against children is arrested by federal agents.

The incident happened on Nov. 14 when Border Patrol agents in Hebbronville apprehended a large group of individuals near southeast Hebbronville.

All of the individuals were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. including 26-year-old Abel Joel Vasquez-Armas.

A record check revealed that Vasquez-Armas had been arrested in New Braunfels back in 2018 for sexual assault of a child and was deported from the U.S. in 2019.

Vasquez-Armas was held by the U.S. Border Patrol pending prosecution of his immigration violations.

