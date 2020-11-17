Agents seize over a half a million dollars of marijuana
The drugs weighed 737 pounds and had an estimated street value of $589,604.
Published: Nov. 17, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt at the Freer checkpoint.
The incident happened on Nov. 15 when a tractor-trailer approached the checkpoint and a canine alerted to the presence of narcotics.
The driver, a Mexican National was referred to secondary inspection where agents discovered several bundles of marijuana inside a trailer.
The drugs were seized and turned over to the DEA.
