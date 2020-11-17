Agents seize over a half a million dollars of marijuana

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt at the Freer checkpoint.

The incident happened on Nov. 15 when a tractor-trailer approached the checkpoint and a canine alerted to the presence of narcotics.

The driver, a Mexican National was referred to secondary inspection where agents discovered several bundles of marijuana inside a trailer.

The drugs weighed 737 pounds and had an estimated street value of $589,604.

The drugs were seized and turned over to the DEA.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.