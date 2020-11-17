Advertisement

Agents seize over a half a million dollars of marijuana

The drugs weighed 737 pounds and had an estimated street value of $589,604.
Agents seize over half a million dollars of marijuana
Agents seize over half a million dollars of marijuana(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt at the Freer checkpoint.

The incident happened on Nov. 15 when a tractor-trailer approached the checkpoint and a canine alerted to the presence of narcotics.

The driver, a Mexican National was referred to secondary inspection where agents discovered several bundles of marijuana inside a trailer.

The drugs weighed 737 pounds and had an estimated street value of $589,604.

The drugs were seized and turned over to the DEA.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Doctor Francisco Peña
Doctor and former mayor of Rio Bravo passes away
Mayor Pete Saenz
City extends emergency order through new year
Grocery stores limit items
Local grocery store begins placing limits on essential items
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz speaks during media briefing
Mayor Saenz says the odds of lifting bridge restrictions are slim
City Hall
Local doctors write letter to city council

Latest News

Road work.
Road project causing lane closures on Springfield Avenue
File photo: Political signs
City reminds political candidates to remove signs
Police searching for robbery suspect
Police searching for person believed to be tied to robbery
Blue Santa program receives generous gift
LPD Blue Santa program receives gifts from H-E-B
27-year-old Sergio Ricardo Jimenez-Covarrubias.
FBI searching for missing man believed to have been kindapped in Mexico