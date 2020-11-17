Advertisement

Alma Pierce Elementary School dismisses early due to waterline break

Students will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m. Parents are being asked to pick up their children as soon as possible
According to Iowa American Water officials, this month is &amp;quot;right on track&amp;quot; ...
According to Iowa American Water officials, this month is &amp;quot;right on track&amp;quot; when responding to water main breaks in the Quad Cities on the Iowa side. (MGN)(KWQC)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local elementary school is dismissing its students early due to a water line break in the area.

According to LISD, students at Alma Pierce Elementary School will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m. while crews work to repair the waterline.

Parents are being asked to pick up their children as soon as possible.

LISD has already sent buses for those students who rely on bus transportation and the nutrition program will continue its grab and go meals.

Classes will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at normal schedule.

For more information you can call the office of communication at 273-1730.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Pete Saenz
City extends emergency order through new year
File photo: Doctor Francisco Peña
Doctor and former mayor of Rio Bravo passes away
City Hall
Local doctors write letter to city council
Moderna
Local doctor addresses Moderna vaccine trial results
Grocery stores limit items
Local grocery store begins placing limits on essential items

Latest News

Small business owners gather at City Hall
Local business owners ask city for support
Cite and release program
City Council considers cite and release policy
City Hall
No new COVID mandate updates pass at council meeting
File photo: Political signs
City reminds political candidates to remove signs
Thanksgiving luncheon drive-thru
Commissioner holds annual Thanksgiving luncheon with a twist