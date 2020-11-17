Alma Pierce Elementary School dismisses early due to waterline break

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local elementary school is dismissing its students early due to a water line break in the area.

According to LISD, students at Alma Pierce Elementary School will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m. while crews work to repair the waterline.

Parents are being asked to pick up their children as soon as possible.

LISD has already sent buses for those students who rely on bus transportation and the nutrition program will continue its grab and go meals.

Classes will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at normal schedule.

For more information you can call the office of communication at 273-1730.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.