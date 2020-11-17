Advertisement

Author Tracey Davis, daughter of Sammy Davis Jr., dies at 59

Davis wrote about her experiences as the daughter of one of the greatest entertainers ever,...
Davis wrote about her experiences as the daughter of one of the greatest entertainers ever, whose career kept them apart during her childhood years, in her 1996 book “Sammy Davis Jr.: My Father.”(Source: Gray News)
By KRISTIN M. HALL
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tracey Davis, an author and daughter of Rat Pack entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. and actress May Britt, has died. She was 59.

Davis' ex-husband Guy Garner told The Associated Press that Davis died in Franklin, Tennessee, on Nov. 2 after a short illness, but the cause of death was not yet determined.

Davis wrote about her experiences as the daughter of one of the greatest entertainers ever, whose career kept them apart during her childhood years, in her 1996 book “Sammy Davis Jr.: My Father.” The book was about her journey to reconnect with her father later as an adult. It was co-written with Dolores A. Barclay, a former editor at the AP.

She wrote a second book, “Sammy Davis Jr.: A Personal Journey With My Father,” in 2014. In her books, she wrote about his experiences encountering racism throughout his career.

MGM announced plans last month to develop a Sammy Davis Jr. biopic based on Davis' first book.

“I am thrilled to know my father’s life, both private and public, will be brought to the big screen with this team of storytellers,” Davis said in a statement when the deal was announced. “He and my mother May Britt took on the world, choosing love and compassion over hatred and bigotry, and I am a product of that decision.”

Davis, who had a professional career in television and advertising, is survived by her four children, her mother and her brothers.

“She loved and adored her kids more than anything. Needless to say, they are all shocked and devastated by the loss of their mother, as are Tracey’s mother, May Britt Ringquist and her brothers, Mark and Jeff,” Garner said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Pete Saenz
City extends emergency order through new year
File photo: Doctor Francisco Peña
Doctor and former mayor of Rio Bravo passes away
City Hall
Local doctors write letter to city council
Moderna
Local doctor addresses Moderna vaccine trial results
Grocery stores limit items
Local grocery store begins placing limits on essential items

Latest News

Michael B. Jordan attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
People magazine names Michael B. Jordan as Sexiest Man Alive
Small business owners gather at City Hall
Local business owners ask city for support
Cite and release program
City Council considers cite and release policy
A new experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease could be OK'd by FDA.
FDA allows 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it