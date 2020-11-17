Advertisement

Back to the 80s!

No sign of winter-like conditions
No sign of winter-like temperatures
No sign of winter-like temperatures
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although we are going to be seeing a breezy morning, we’ll be heading back to the 80s where we will stay for the rest of the week!

On Tuesday, we’ll start our day in the 50s and see a high of about 81 degrees.

Not much will change from here on out, but we will get a little warmer as the week progresses.

On Wednesday, we are looking to see another warm day in the 80s with lows in the 60s.

Thursday, we’ll increase by two degrees and on Friday we’ll see a high of 83 degrees.

As we head into the first weekend of Thanksgiving break for students and teachers, we are going to be seeing beautiful temperatures in the mid to low 80s and cool mornings.

Looking at next week, we’ll start in the low 70s, so maybe we could see another cold front during the week of Turkey Day.

Overall, it doesn’t seem like we are seeing any severe winter-like temperatures like other parts of the country are seeing but at least we can enjoy some outdoor activities without worrying about getting sick.

