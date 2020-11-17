Advertisement

City extends emergency order through new year

City council voted on Monday to extend the current health order with no changes.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As a new year rolls in, the world will still have to manage and live with the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes the City of Laredo, which will extend its emergency health order through January 19, 2021. City council voted on Monday to extend the current health order with no changes.

Right now, social gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people outside the family household.

As long as the hospitalization rate stays at 15% or lower, restaurants can operate up to 75% capacity.

You can view the full order, which was amended on November 3rd, here.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Doctor Francisco Peña
Doctor and former mayor of Rio Bravo passes away
Grocery stores limit items
Local grocery store begins placing limits on essential items
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz speaks during media briefing
Mayor Saenz says the odds of lifting bridge restrictions are slim
City Hall
Local doctors write letter to city council

Latest News

Road work.
Road project causing lane closures on Springfield Avenue
File photo: Political signs
City reminds political candidates to remove signs
Police searching for robbery suspect
Police searching for person believed to be tied to robbery
Blue Santa program receives generous gift
LPD Blue Santa program receives gifts from H-E-B
27-year-old Sergio Ricardo Jimenez-Covarrubias.
FBI searching for missing man believed to have been kindapped in Mexico