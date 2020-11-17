City extends emergency order through new year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As a new year rolls in, the world will still have to manage and live with the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes the City of Laredo, which will extend its emergency health order through January 19, 2021. City council voted on Monday to extend the current health order with no changes.

Right now, social gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people outside the family household.

As long as the hospitalization rate stays at 15% or lower, restaurants can operate up to 75% capacity.

You can view the full order, which was amended on November 3rd, here.

