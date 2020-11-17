City reminds political candidates to remove signs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Now that Election Day is over and done, the city is reminding candidates that all political signs must be removed within 14 days after their respective election.

According to a city ordinance, signs that relate to the election of a person to a public office or political party must be removed within 14 days after the election has ended.

It is the responsibility of the sign owner to take down the signs and failure to do so may result in a fine.

However, this does not apply to those races that are going into a runoff election.

For any questions regarding this matter call the City of Laredo Building Development Services Department at (956) 794-1625.

