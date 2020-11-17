Advertisement

City reminds political candidates to remove signs

According to a city ordinance, signs that relate to the election of a person to a public office or political party must be removed within 14 days after the election has ended
File photo: Political signs
File photo: Political signs(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Now that Election Day is over and done, the city is reminding candidates that all political signs must be removed within 14 days after their respective election.

According to a city ordinance, signs that relate to the election of a person to a public office or political party must be removed within 14 days after the election has ended.

It is the responsibility of the sign owner to take down the signs and failure to do so may result in a fine.

However, this does not apply to those races that are going into a runoff election.

For any questions regarding this matter call the City of Laredo Building Development Services Department at (956) 794-1625.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Doctor Francisco Peña
Doctor and former mayor of Rio Bravo passes away
Mayor Pete Saenz
City extends emergency order through new year
Grocery stores limit items
Local grocery store begins placing limits on essential items
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz speaks during media briefing
Mayor Saenz says the odds of lifting bridge restrictions are slim
City Hall
Local doctors write letter to city council

Latest News

Road work.
Road project causing lane closures on Springfield Avenue
Police searching for robbery suspect
Police searching for person believed to be tied to robbery
Blue Santa program receives generous gift
LPD Blue Santa program receives gifts from H-E-B
27-year-old Sergio Ricardo Jimenez-Covarrubias.
FBI searching for missing man believed to have been kindapped in Mexico