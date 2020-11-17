Commissioner holds annual Thanksgiving luncheon with a twist

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - County commissioner Jesse Gonzalez hosted his 5th annual Thanksgiving luncheon this year, but with a twist.

Because of COVID safety precautions, the luncheon this year could not happen in the traditional way. Instead, veterans were able to pick up all the fixings of a Thanksgiving meal in a safe drive-thru fashion.

Commissioner Gonzalez says it’s important to remember those who sacrificed for our freedom, especially during the holidays.

“We always have a big space in our heart for veterans. Obviously their sacrifices, they will never be forgotten, they will never go unnoticed, so I’ve always held a luncheon, it’s called, ‘giving back to those who served.’"

Along with picking up all the fixings to make a nice Thanksgiving meal at home, including a turkey, veterans who showed up at the drive-thru on Tuesday also received a plate of food.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.