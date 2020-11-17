Advertisement

Commissioner holds annual Thanksgiving luncheon with a twist

Because of COVID safety precautions, veterans were able to pick up all the fixings of a Thanksgiving meal in a safe drive-thru fashion thanks to County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez.
Thanksgiving luncheon drive-thru
Thanksgiving luncheon drive-thru(KGNS)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - County commissioner Jesse Gonzalez hosted his 5th annual Thanksgiving luncheon this year, but with a twist.

Because of COVID safety precautions, the luncheon this year could not happen in the traditional way. Instead, veterans were able to pick up all the fixings of a Thanksgiving meal in a safe drive-thru fashion.

Commissioner Gonzalez says it’s important to remember those who sacrificed for our freedom, especially during the holidays.

“We always have a big space in our heart for veterans. Obviously their sacrifices, they will never be forgotten, they will never go unnoticed, so I’ve always held a luncheon, it’s called, ‘giving back to those who served.’"

Along with picking up all the fixings to make a nice Thanksgiving meal at home, including a turkey, veterans who showed up at the drive-thru on Tuesday also received a plate of food.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Pete Saenz
City extends emergency order through new year
File photo: Doctor Francisco Peña
Doctor and former mayor of Rio Bravo passes away
City Hall
Local doctors write letter to city council
Moderna
Local doctor addresses Moderna vaccine trial results
Grocery stores limit items
Local grocery store begins placing limits on essential items

Latest News

Small business owners gather at City Hall
Local business owners ask city for support
Cite and release program
City Council considers cite and release policy
City Hall
No new COVID mandate updates pass at council meeting
File photo: Political signs
City reminds political candidates to remove signs