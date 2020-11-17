Advertisement

Designated COVID nursing home at capacity

Doctor Victor Trevino said that Laredo’s all-COVID designated nursing home is currently operating at 100% capacity with 8 to 10 pending requests.
Laredo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Laredo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center(KGNS)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The local health authority has released an update on Laredo’s nursing homes.

Doctor Victor Trevino briefed the media, saying that Laredo’s all-COVID designated nursing home is currently operating at 100% capacity with 8 to 10 pending requests.

Laredo Nursing and Rehab is currently in the process of expanding to another wing but Dr. Trevino says this facility is dependent on staff.

Requests are being made to the state for additional nursing help.

Further mitigation efforts are also being reviewed at other nursing homes in Laredo to keep this vulnerable population safe from COVID as the number of cases in the community continue to rise.

