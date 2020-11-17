Advertisement

FBI searching for missing man believed to have been kindapped in Mexico

Federal authorities say 27-year-old Sergio Ricardo Jimenez-Covarrubias was last seen on October 10 driving his 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe in Nuevo Laredo last month
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Federal Bureau of Investigation San Antonio Division is searching for a Laredo man who is believed to have gone missing in Nuevo Laredo last month.

FBI officials are asking for the Laredo community’s help searching for 27-year-old Sergio Ricardo Jimenez-Covarrubias.

He is described as brown eyes, brown hair, and is roughly 5 feet, seven inches, and weighs roughly 140 pounds.

Prior to his disappearance, Jimenez-Covarrubias had crossed the Laredo port of entry in a black 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe in Nuevo Laredo which was last seen on October 10th.

Authorities believe Jimenez-Covarrubias is in Mexico and may be the victim of a kidnapping.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the FBI at 210-225-6741.

