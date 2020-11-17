Advertisement

Home Depot to invest $1 billion in frontline employees

Third quarter sales surged 23%
Home Depot is boosting hourly wages as housing market booms.
Home Depot is boosting hourly wages as housing market booms.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) – Home Depot has profited from the home improvement trend during the pandemic.

Third quarter sales surged 23% as revenue hit $33.5 billion for the three months ending Nov. 1, the company reported Tuesday.

Things are going so well, Home Depot said it’s giving hourly workers a permanent pay increase after a series of temporary bonus programs since the coronavirus outbreak began in March.

“This will result in approximately $1 billion of incremental compensation on an annualized basis,” the company’s website says.

“We continue to lean into these investments because we believe they are critical in enabling market share growth in any economic environment,” Home Depot Chairman and CEO Craig Menear.

“I am proud of the resilience and strength our associates have continued to demonstrate, and I would like to thank them …”

Sales for the chain have grown $15 billion through the first nine months of the year as people have poured money into their homes as they spend more time in them.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Pete Saenz
City extends emergency order through new year
File photo: Doctor Francisco Peña
Doctor and former mayor of Rio Bravo passes away
City Hall
Local doctors write letter to city council
Moderna
Local doctor addresses Moderna vaccine trial results
Grocery stores limit items
Local grocery store begins placing limits on essential items

Latest News

Michael B. Jordan attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
People magazine names Michael B. Jordan as Sexiest Man Alive
Small business owners gather at City Hall
Local business owners ask city for support
Cite and release program
City Council considers cite and release policy
A new experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease could be OK'd by FDA.
FDA allows 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it