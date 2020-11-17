Advertisement

Laredo Health Department offering free flu vaccines

The health department will also be hosting a drive-thru clinic this Thursday at 8 a.m.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Health Department is continuing its efforts to make sure our residents are protected from influenza by offering free vaccines.

Officials with the health department would like to remind the public that it is offering free influenza vaccines at the clinic Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city will also be hosting another drive-thru influenza clinic where they will be administering 1,200 free vaccines while supplies last.

The drive will start on Thursday at 8 a.m. on the Maryland side of the facility.

