LISD holds flu shot clinics for students

Starting Tuesday morning, Laredo ISD is hosting clinics where flu vaccines are free for students.
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As we get right into the thick of the flu season and COVID cases continue to reach all time highs, a local school district is trying to protect it’s students.

On Tuesday morning, Laredo ISD is hosting clinics where flu vaccines are free for students.

Those interested can either drive to the locations or walk up.

Grace Lopez tells KGNS who qualifies for the vaccine.

“This is just for students. This is just for our LISD students, you do have to qualify for for the Texas Vaccines for Children Program. So they have to either not have insurance, be low insured, have CHIP, Medicade.... The insurance doesn’t cover the vaccine. They can come and get their vaccine here."

On Tuesday, students can get a free flu vaccine at Veteran’s Field until 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, the clinic will be hosted at the Trevino Magnet School at 2101 Lyon Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

As for Thursday, they will be at the Zachry Softball Complex on 3200 Chacota Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m to 6 p.m.

