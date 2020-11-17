Local doctor addresses Moderna vaccine trial results

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Newly released data suggests Moderna’s experimental vaccine is working.

Moderna says the first interim analysis was based on 95 confirmed infections among the phase three trial’s 30,000 participants.

Of which, 90 were observed in the placebo group and five were in the vaccine group.

That means the vaccine efficiency rate is 94.5%.

No significant safety concerns were reported and the two dose MRNA vaccine was generally safe and well tolerated.

Doctor Milton Haber, who is spearheading the local trial, reacted to the news telling KGNS in part.

“The Laredo and south Texas participants who volunteered are the real heroes and I am very proud of this community," said Dr. Haber. “There is still a lot of work to be done to get through this pandemic but there is a light at the end of the tunnel with this promising news from Moderna. Vaccine studies and follow ups will still need continue for several years, but we are hopeful we will get through this with these new developments and results that show we are on the right path in the research community."

Moderna says it plans to submit for an emergency use authorization with the FDA in the coming weeks.

