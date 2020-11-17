Local doctors write letter to city council

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The local medical community showed a united front during Monday night’s meeting.

At the start, Mayor Pete Saenz and council members were presented a letter signed by several local doctors who expressed concern over the recent up-tick in cases and hospitalization rate.

On Monday night, this letter was presented to Mayor Saenz and members of council. It addresses the increase in the positivity rate and the number of hospital admissions, as well as the intensive care units filling up one again.

It includes recommendations on how to prevent a crisis and over 70 medical professionals have signed it in support of it.

The letter said:

“Currently we find ourselves in a situation where we believe our community is in a very critical state. We can see from what is happening around the country why healthcare experts are warning that the next four months will likely be a ‘COVID hell’ if we do not adequately intervene."

Among other things, this letter provides eight recommendations for city leaders to consider.

If considered, the following three could bring the most impact to your daily life:

- The first is for the previous curfew to be implemented again before Thanksgiving until sometime after the new year.

- The doctors suggest that council limit social gatherings to the lowest number possible.

- As well as situations that require removal of the mask, such as restaurants and bars should once again be reduced to a lower level, if not limited to only take out.

The letter points out this may even require going into lockdown as the number of cases dictate.

With the third, it suggests less sports activities and practices within school districts and private sports leagues.

The letter was read out loud during the beginning of city council in hopes that their concerns and recommendations will influence future decisions made.

The letter also suggests other changes as well as recommendations for community members to follow, like wearing a mask, hand washing, and being on the lookout for any symptoms.

A full copy of the letter can be found below:

Letter 1 (KGNS)

Letter 2 (KGNS)

Letter 3 (KGNS)

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.