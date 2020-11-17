Local food bank helping for Giving Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A day meant for charity and generosity will be recognized in the gateway city a little early this year.

Giving Tuesday is a global movement meant allow people and organizations give to their communities, typically done after Thanksgiving.

Here in Laredo, that day will be next week.

The Laredo Regional Food Bank helps people from different walks of life, from veterans to pregnant women.

This year, their idea is to have a call-a-thon of sorts where they invite people to call friends and family and encourage them to donate to the food bank.

They, along with so many other non-profit organizations, have seen a spike in people needing assistance since the hit of the pandemic.

“Before COVID we had an average of about 500 families,” said Carmen Garcia, director of the Laredo Regional Food Bank. “But now, since COVID started, and because of layoffs and job terminations, we saw an increase in our services and we have served up to 4,000 families each month.”

If you’d like to help the Laredo Regional Food Bank, they take food and monetary donations.

Those can be done in person at their office at 2802 Anna Avenue or via Paypal to LaredoRegionFB.

They cannot take cash donations.

