Local hospitalization rate above 15% for second day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For the second consecutive day, the hospitalization rate for Laredo and Webb County has surpassed the 15% mark.

Health officials say it jumped two percent from Sunday, putting it at 17%.

It’s been a while since it was that high and local businesses were able to expand capacity to 75% back in mid-October.

The Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino says at least one hospital is activating their overflow protocol.

“LMC has a majority of the COVID patients census and is still operating at 100 percent with some pending in the ER, and others under evaluation. Doctors has expanded their ICU and med surge capability to allow more patients. They are operating 60 to 75 percent capacity. LTAC is our stepdown facility, it has four ICU beds with two beds remaining.”

According to Governor Greg Abbott’s guidelines, if the hospitalization rate remains above 15% for 5 more days, restaurant capacity would go back down to 50% and hospitals would be forced to stop elective procedures.

