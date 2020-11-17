Advertisement

LPD Blue Santa program receives gifts from H-E-B

The Blue Santa Program is an initiative that is all about making sure every student has a present to open on Christmas morning.
Blue Santa program receives generous gift
Blue Santa program receives generous gift(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Christmas may be a month away, but Jolly Old Saint Nick got a huge helping hand from some local elves.

On Monday morning, the Laredo Police Department’s Blue Santa Program received $5,000 in gifts from H-E-B.

These gifts will be distributed to children who registered for the Blue Santa Program.

The initiative is about making sure every student has a present to open on Christmas morning.

The police department thanks H-E-B for their generosity and for making a child’s Christmas brighter this year.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Doctor Francisco Peña
Doctor and former mayor of Rio Bravo passes away
Mayor Pete Saenz
City extends emergency order through new year
Grocery stores limit items
Local grocery store begins placing limits on essential items
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz speaks during media briefing
Mayor Saenz says the odds of lifting bridge restrictions are slim
City Hall
Local doctors write letter to city council

Latest News

Road work.
Road project causing lane closures on Springfield Avenue
File photo: Political signs
City reminds political candidates to remove signs
Police searching for robbery suspect
Police searching for person believed to be tied to robbery
27-year-old Sergio Ricardo Jimenez-Covarrubias.
FBI searching for missing man believed to have been kindapped in Mexico