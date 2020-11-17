LPD Blue Santa program receives gifts from H-E-B
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Christmas may be a month away, but Jolly Old Saint Nick got a huge helping hand from some local elves.
On Monday morning, the Laredo Police Department’s Blue Santa Program received $5,000 in gifts from H-E-B.
These gifts will be distributed to children who registered for the Blue Santa Program.
The initiative is about making sure every student has a present to open on Christmas morning.
The police department thanks H-E-B for their generosity and for making a child’s Christmas brighter this year.
