Man indicted in shooting of 2 officers at Breonna Taylor protest

This photo provided by the Louisville Police Department shows Larynzo Johnson.
This photo provided by the Louisville Police Department shows Larynzo Johnson.(Louisville Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man accused of shooting two police officers during protests over the killing of Breonna Taylor has been indicted on 35 charges.

Larynzo D. Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Johnson is accused of endangering protesters while wounding two Louisville police officers in September. Both officers have since recovered.

Johnson is being held on $1 million bond and it’s unclear whether he’s got an attorney to speak for him.

The protests erupted after a grand jury process led by State Attorney General Daniel Cameron produced no charges involving the police shooting of Taylor.

