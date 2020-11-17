Mexico surpasses one million cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Mexico has registered one million coronavirus cases.

The country has a death rate of roughly 76 deaths per 100,000 people, with more health workers dying from COVID-19 than almost anywhere else in the world.

The number of new cases and the news deaths from the coronavirus in Mexico, both of those figures have been trending in the wrong direction lately.

As a result, we are seeing a lot more restrictions being put in place across the country.

For example, in Mexico City. The government there is now forcing bars that had been allowed to be open as long as they’re serving food, those bars will now have to shut down for at least the next two weeks.

The Mexico City government has also started a public awareness campaign to try and urge its citizens to comply with sanitary guidelines so they can avoid being met with even more restrictions that the government says they would have to put into place as they have in the Mexican State of Durango.

Government officials say the number of cases has spiked lately and has forced them to put these heavy restrictions into place on non-essential businesses, that are not allowed to open.

There are no alcohol sales anywhere in Mexico City and on certain days there are even restrictions on public transportation. Of course, that’s what Mexican lawmakers are trying to avoid.

But as a whole, the number of cases and death continue to be extremely concerning in Mexico.

They have 100,000 test-confirmed deaths, though because it has tested so few people officials suspect the real number is much higher, probably closer to 150,000.

Medical officials suspect that the country’s lax attitude towards many internationally accepted practices in pandemic management, from face mask-wearing, to lockdowns, testing and contract tracing, have led to these numbers.

Officials in Mexico claim science is on their side when it comes to a lack of testing, social distancing measures, and mask-wearing.

